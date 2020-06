AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 11-year-old Damako Deamond Edwards.

Edwards was last seen June 16th around 9:00 A.M. on the 1800 block of Hicks St.

Edwards was reported missing 11:21 P.M. when he did not come home. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, red shorts with dark blue pajamas over them, and black Nike high top shoes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the RCSO at 706-821-1080.