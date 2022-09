AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help to locate a missing teenage girl.

16-year-old Lay la Jerrideau was last seen September 12th wearing a burgundy fur jacket, black biker shorts, and black crocs.

She’s described as 5’5″, weighing 123 pounds with blonde hair and black eyes.

Jayla is known to frequent the Harrisburg, Fox Den, and Glendale areas.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, contact the RCSO at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.