RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs the public assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old.

Authorities say Cadance Holliday, 13, was last seen in person at the Augusta Mall on Saturday, October 14th at 3 P.M.

Then, authorities state that Cadance has since been seen on video in Columbia County near the area of Belair Road and Columbia Road on Sunday, October 15th around 7:00 PM.

RCSO describes Cadance as being 4’9″, weighing 100 pounds, and having brown hair and blue eyes, and authorities say Cadance was last seen wearing a pink shirt and blue jeans.

If anyone has any information concerning Cadance Holliday’s whereabouts, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.