AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year old girl.

Deriona Rosena Lett was last seen at her home on Silverdale Road on November 1st at 1:15 a.m.

Silverdale Road runs between Richmond Hill Road and Peach Orchard Road in South Augusta.

Authorities say she left home walking in an unknown direction.

Deriona is 5 feet tall, weighs 90 pounds with black hair, brown eyes, and long black braids in her hair.

If you know of her whereabouts, please contact the RCSO at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.