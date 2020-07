AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 22 year old Michael DeAngelo Heath.

Heath is wanted for an aggravated assault, burglary, criminal attempted rape, and obstruction or hindering a person for making an emergency call. The incident happened on June 27, 2020 at 2:00 P.M.

Heath has the victim’s gold 2000 Toyota Camry.

If you have any information, please contact Investigator Walter McNeil with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.