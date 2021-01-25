RCSO searching for a shooting suspect

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An afternoon shooting in Augusta left one man in the hospital and deputies are searching for the person who shot him.

“Cars, police, and I said, ‘what is going on?’ I’m just shocked,” said Bessie Flono.

Richmond County deputies rushed the 500 block of Boy Scout Road just after 4:00 p.m. Monday responding to a shooting. Flono heard it all while eating a late lunch.

She recalled, “I thought it was people still shooting firecrackers even after the holidays or so. That’s what I thought it was. I was surprised when I opened the door and saw all the police cars.”

Deputies say they found one man on the side of Boy Scout Road with at least one gunshot wound. He was conscious but he couldn’t describe the alleged shooter.

Flono has lived in the Boy Scout Road area for about 30 years and she said the neighborhood is always quiet.

She explained, “All of our people are mostly senior people, retired. Nothing happens like this.”

Does everybody pretty much know everybody?

“Yes, on this street because they are family homes,” responded Flono.

If you have any information about the shooting, call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1000.