AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County deputies are looking for 11-year-old Thomas Anthony Channell and 27-year-old Nicole Jane Brown.

The two have been missing since July 20, 2020. They were last seen around 4:30 P.M. walking on the 2800 block of April Dr.

If you have any information, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020.