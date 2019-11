AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The RCSO is searching for 23-year-old Ryan Nelson Kitch.

Kitch was last seen October 28th, at the Department of Labor on Greene Street in downtown Augusta.

We’re told he was wearing a gray sleeveless shirt, blue jeans and black boots. Kitch wears black framed eyeglasses and was carrying a red and black Adidas gym bag.

If you know of his whereabouts contact the RCSO AT (706) 821-1020.