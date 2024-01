AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old.

The RCSO says that Jahmani Barker was last seen on December 9th, 2023 running from her residence on the 3000 block of Spicewood Drive.

Authorities say Barker is a frequent runaway and has no known medical or mental problems.

Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.