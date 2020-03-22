RCSO search for two people wanted in connection to armed robbery

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 20-year-old Laroy Demmons and 20-year-old Chauncey Thompson in connection to an armed robbery.

The robbery occurred at the 2500 block of Lumpkin Rd. at the Glenwood Apartments on March 20, 2020.

Both men are considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information, please contact the RCSO at 706-821-1020.

