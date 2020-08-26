RCSO search for missing man

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County deputies are looking for 72-year-old Jack Ivar Witt.

Mr. Witt was last seen on August 6, 2020 around 7:56 P.M. He was riding a purple mountain bike with a female frame headed west on the 2000 block of Edgar St.

He was wearing a blue or gray polo style shirt with blue or gray pants and white sneakers.

Witt has a hear condition, an injured left knee and a diminished mental capacity.

If you have any information on Witt or his whereabouts, please contact the RCSO at 706-821-020.