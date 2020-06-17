RCSO search for missing Augusta man

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding an Augusta man who was last seen on June 13, 2020.

55-year-old Craig Wilborn Arnold was last seen June 13th on the 900 block of Broad Street. He met up with an unknown black woman while walking the 500 block of Broad St. Arnold walked with the woman towards Greene St. and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

If you have any information regarding Arnold’s whereabouts, please call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020.