RCSO responds to bomb threat in South Augusta

Augusta, GA (WJBF)- On December 31, 2020 at approximately 5:45 p.m., Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to City Hub, on Peach Orchard Rd, in reference to a bomb threat.

Deputies made contact with the owner who received threatening text messages from an ex-employee, 18-year old Jalen Mckinnie, who was recently fired for stealing money.

Mckinnie said there was a bomb at the business and he would blow it up if the owner didn’t give him an unknown amount of money.

Investigators were able to locate and arrest Mckinnie on two counts of Terroristic Threats and Acts.

A bomb sniffing K9 did not detect any odors associated with explosive materials at City Hub.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.