RCSO on the scene of a fatal shooting at Benson Apartments

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Investigators are on the scene of a fatal shooting at Benson Apartments.

Deputies responded to a call for shots fired at the 300 block of Williamsburg Drive. Upon arrival, deputies found two gunshot wound victims. One of the victims died on the scene and the other victim was taken to the hospital with injuries considered to be non life threatening.

Investigators have suspects in custody. There is no further information at this time.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more information on this developing investigation.