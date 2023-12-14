RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance in locating a missing person.

Authorities say Marshall Andre Scott, 62, was last seen on Tuesday, December 12th at 11 AM on the 200 block of East Telfair Street.

Scott is described to be 5’10” and weighs 170 pounds.

Authorities say Scott was last seen on foot wearing green fatigue pants and a yellow sweatshirt.

If anyone has any information concerning the whereabouts of Scott, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.