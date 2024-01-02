RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

According to authorities, Talacia Holmes was last seen on December 30th, 2023, at 7:30am on the 500 block of Richmond Hill Road West.

Holmes is described as being 5’5″, weighing 140 pounds, and having red hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say Holmes’ direction of travel is unknown.

According to RCSO, Holmes is known to frequent the Harrisburg area.

If anyone has any information concerning Holmes, please contact any On-Duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.