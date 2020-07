AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) -- What could be the future of the Old Hospital Property? Developers are working with a company to figure out what's needed. "We're very excited about doing this," Al Saad told NewsChannel 6's Shawn Cabbagestalk.

Saad is no stranger to the development business. As director of a commercial real estate firm in Columbia, he has had his share of redeveloping spaces. "I've done mostly commercial development, but we have bought and sold and developed apartment projects," he recalled.