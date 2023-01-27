RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing person.

According to authorities, Denise Reyes Lopez, 16, was last seen on September 8th, 2022 on Maple Drive in Martinez, Ga.

Authorities say Lopez is 5’6″ and weights 160 pounds.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Lopez is known to frequent the Fox Trace Drive and Tiger Lily Circle areas in North Augusta, South Carolina.

Authorities say Lopez could be possibly riding in a light green Volvo XC90.

If anyone has any information on Lopez’s whereabouts, please contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester or the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.