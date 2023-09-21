RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted in reference to an aggravated assault.

According to authorities, the incident occurred on August 27th at Green Meadows Apartments on Richmond Hill Road.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Jahte “Jay” McKennie, 23, is wanted in reference to a shooting.

Jahte “Jay” McKennie, 23

According to the incident report, deputies found the female victim laying on the ground in front of the building with a gun shot wound to her left leg.

In the report, the witness states that her boyfriend – who she names as Jahte McKennie – had shot her with what she believed to be a Century Arms Mini-Draco rifle that was inside of apartment, and she says that she last observed McKennie leaving the scene traveling towards Lumpkin Road.

McKennie has been described to be 5’3″ and 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say McKennie should be considered Armed and Dangerous.

If anyone comes in contact with McKennie or if anyone has any information about his whereabouts, please contact Investigator Foozan Monga or any on-call Investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1034 or (706) 821-1020.