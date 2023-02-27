RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted in reference to an aggravated assault.

According to authorities, warrants are currently on file for Jermaine, Brooks, 26, who is wanted in reference to an incident that happened on February 20th on Acapulco Drive.

According to the case report, the victim and his girlfriend stated that they dropped off his child to his child’s mother’s apartment.

The case report continues with the child’s mother saying to investigators that someone by the name of “Paul Keith” stepped out of the apartment and began shooting at the victim and his girlfriend.

However, authorities say that the child’s mother misled the investigators by giving them a false name of the actual shooter, and later, the correct suspect was revealed to be Brooks, which is the victim’s child’s mother’s current boyfriend.

Authorities say Brooks is to be considered Armed and Dangerous.

If anyone has any information on Brooks’ whereabouts, please contact Investigator Stephen Brown or any on call investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-4848 or 706-821-1020.