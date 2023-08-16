RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an unknown male subject wanted for armed robbery.

Authorities say the incident happened at the BP Station on Mike Padgett Highway on Tuesday, August 15th at 11:10 P.M.

Investigators say this subject should be considered armed and dangerous.

If any one has any information on the identity of this subject, please contact Inv. Brian Manecke at (706) 821-1464 or any On Duty Violent Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.