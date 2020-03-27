RCSO is searching for two people in reference to an armed robbery at Studio 6 in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – 35-year-old Latasha Charles and a man driving a black Nissan are wanted in reference to an Armed Robbery in Augusta.

The robbery occurred on March 27, 2020 at Studio 6 on the 3400 block of Wrightsboro Rd.

Charles is considered to be homeless and frequents hotels in Augusta as well as Butler Creek Mobile Home Park. She also has connections to Statesboro, Ga.

She drives a white Chrysler 300 with Ga tag CJG5533. She is considered to be armed and dangerous.

The man shown in the picture above is wanted for questioning in reference to the armed robbery at studio 6. He was last seen driving a black Nissan sedan.

If you have any information concerning Latasha Charles or the man driving the black Nissan, please the RCSO at (706) 821-1080.

LATEST NEWS STORIES