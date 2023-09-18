RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is in the early stages of an investigation after a shooting on Tobacco Road.

According to authorities, the incident happened on Monday, September 18th at 4:28 P.M., and officers responded in reference to shots fired with one person down on the 2500 block of Tobacco Road.

Deputies say an adult male victim had been shot at least one time.

According to investigators, the victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.