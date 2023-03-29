RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened on Reedale Avenue.

According to authorities, the shooting incident occurred early Wednesday morning at 12:02 A.M.

Deputies say they located an adult male victim who had been shot at least one time.

Authorities say the victim was transported to the hospital for treatment for non life-threatening injuries.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says that this investigation is in its early stages, and there is no further information available at this time.