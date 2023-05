RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened on Tuesday afternoon.

According to deputies that arrived on the scene at 2:52 P.M., the incident happened on the 1900 block of Cooney Circle.

Authorities say an adult male was shot at least once and transported by a private vehicle to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, this investigation is in its early stages at this time.