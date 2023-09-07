RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what they are presently calling a Homicide.

According to authorities, officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Fourteenth Avenue on September 7th at 12:30 P.M. in reference to a suspicious person.

Deputies say when they arrived on the scene, they located an unidentified male who appeared to have been shot at least one time.

Authorities say he was transported to the hospital where he would later succumb to his injury.

Investigators say they are treating this case a Homicide at this time.