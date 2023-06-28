RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body being found in a vacant building of an apartment complex.

According to authorities, deputies responded to the 3200 Burgundy Street in reference to a deceased person.

Deputies say when they arrived, they made contact with the management company of the complex, who told them that a decomposing body was found in one of their vacant buildings.

Authorities say the identity and the cause of death of the victim is not known at this time as this investigation is in its early stages.