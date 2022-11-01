RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is doing its part in efforts to keep the community safe as they have installed Flock Safety Cameras around the county.

According to the RCSO, the first Flock Safety Camera was installed in March 2020. Then, in May 10th, 2022, 25 Flock Safety Cameras were installed in various locations in Richmond County, and in August 2022, 25 more cameras were added, totaling to 51 in Richmond County.

Authorities say that Flock Safety Cameras proactively prevent crime by sending a real-time alert to law enforcement when a stolen car or known wanted subject from a state or national crime database enters the jurisdiction.

RCSO states that the Flock Safety Cameras are shared with 84 other Law Enforcement Agenices.

According to the RCSO, the Flock Safety Camera system has read approximately 5.5 million license plate tags since May 10th, 2022.

The RCSO also states that because of the Flock Safety Camera system, the RCSO has solved 2 Homicides and 2 Armed Robberies and recovered 38 Stolen Vehicles with 28 arrests in those cases for a total of $597,526.00, the value of the recovered vehicles.

The RCSO provided a detailed list of the Flock Safety Camera system usage: