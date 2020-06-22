RCSO employee arrested for DUI in hit and run on Broad Street

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A Richmond County Sheriff’s Office employee has been arrested for a DUI.

Saturday morning at 1:38 A.M. RCSO deputies were dispatched to a hit and run accident on Broad and 8th Street.

Deputies located a gray Toyota Camry fitting the description of the car involved in the hit and run. The car was traveling on the wrong side of the one way ramp on Gordon Highway and Bay Street.

Mathew Loomis, a RCSO employee was the intoxicated driver of the Camry. He was arrested and charged with Obedience of Traffic Control Devices, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, DUI/Alcohol/Less Safe, and One Way Roadway.

Loomis was hired on December 14, 2019. He submitted his resignation on June 20, 2020.

