RCSO Deputy Jailer arrested for distributing contraband to inmates

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office was informed of contraband being brought into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center and distributed to an inmate by a Deputy Jailer Wednesday.

22-year-old Deputy Juan Scott Jr. of Graniteville, S.C. was charged with one felony count of crossing guard lines with drugs, one felony count of possessing by delivery to inmate drugs, weapons or other prohibited items and one felony count of violation of oath by a public officer.

Scott will be committed to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

He was hired by the Sheriff’s Office on September 19th, 2020 and was assigned to the detention center as a jailer.

This is an ongoing investigation. Deputy Scott will be placed on unpaid administrative leave until the investigation is complete.