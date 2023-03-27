AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Saturday evening, March 25th, shortly after 8:00 p.m. Sgt. Allen Crispin was attending Latin Fest at the Augusta Common when he witnessed an act of physical child abuse.

Preliminary findings revealed Crispin, his wife, and brother-in-law heard an infant crying and they looked in the direction of the cry to investigate the matter when they saw a man slap an infant child in the face.

The child, seated in a baby stroller continued to cry as they started to leave the area.

A woman, who appeared to be with the male and infant, walked hurriedly behind as the adults started to verbally argue.

As a result, Crispin followed them as he walked towards a nearby Richmond County Sheriff’s Deputy (later Identified as Sgt. Ty Hester) who was working the special duty assignment at the event.

After reporting the event to the Deputy, Crispin and the Deputy became involved in a verbal altercation, which resulted in Crispin’s arrest by the Deputy.

Crispin was subsequently committed to the Richmond County Detention Center on a county ordinance charge of disorderly conduct.

He was later released from custody and sought medical attention for numbness in both hands and shoulders.

The case has been assigned to the Internal Affairs Division.

Any witnesses or other persons with information regarding the incident and/or the identity of the persons involved in the physical child abuse incident are asked to contact law enforcement authorities.