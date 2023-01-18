RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been arrested after allegations of bringing contraband to detention center inmates.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, there were allegations on January 9th that Deputy Jermaine Rockett was bringing contraband to inmates at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

Authorities say that after the Criminal Investigation Division’s investigation, Rockett was arrested and terminated, which occurred on January 18th.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Rockett has been charged with Violation of Oath of Office and Items Prohibited for Possession by Inmates.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says that Rockett began his employment at the Sheriff’s Office on September 18th, 2021 and was assigned to the Transportation Division at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.