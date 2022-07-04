AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Deputies say July 4th is one of the deadliest days on the road for Americans.

“I’ve been in law enforcement for 43 years and I’m going to go out on a limb and tell you that’s probably the most dangerous weekend of the year,” RCSO Chief Deputy Patrick Clayton said.

Fatal car accidents increase as impaired drivers get behind the wheel.

“A lot of people bobbing and weaving on the road,” Elela Jones said.

One driver said she stays off the roads at night to avoid drunk drivers.

“I pretty much stay off the roads after dark. Especially this road right here because I do see a lot of what looks like could be something dangerous,” Jones said.

That’s why law enforcement said there will be more road checks and more patrols to make sure drivers get home safely.

“It’s one of our most deadly traffic weekends and we usually experience traffic fatalities and serious injuries, and we really don’t want that to happen this year,” Clayton said.

Deputies say if you’re drinking you should have a designated driver or have a plan in place to avoid driving drunk.

“If you see a situation escalating call us immediately because we can get there and we can save somebody from getting hurt or worse or we can save somebody from going to jail,” Clayton said.