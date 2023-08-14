RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office wants to inform residents about an explosives training this week in Blythe, Georgia.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad, GBI Bomb Squad, State K-9 Units, and GEMA DHS will be conducting explosives training on Wednesday, August 16th and Thursday August 17th at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Training Center located on Greenland Road in Blythe.

Authorities say that some of the explosives set during this training may be heard and/or felt within the area of the training center.