RCBOE to have a special called COVID-19 update meeting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County’s Board of Education will hold a special called meeting tonight. This comes after four schools in the county shutdown due to COVID-19 over the past two weeks.

This meeting wasn’t originally scheduled to discuss the closures. It was an overall virus update. But there might be more to add to the agenda.

The schools that are currently shut down are Spirit Creek Middle, Garrett Elementary and Glenn Hills Elementary. Laney High School was shut down for two days last week.

More students and staff are in isolation than those that tested positive. So, they are taking the time to disinfect the buildings.

Vice President of the RCBOE, Venus Cain, says, “I hate the fact that we had to shut down schools, but we all knew that it would probably come to this point because you probably wouldn’t be able to get subs to come in.”

Cain says normally Superintendent Dr. Rick Bradshaw will talk about how face-to-face and virtual learning is going, as well as their sanitation practices, but that’s only half the battle with three current school shutdowns.

Spirit Creek is expected to reopen Friday. Glenn Hills Elementary is expected to reopen next Monday and Garrett Elementary is expected to reopen October 13th.

“We’re still in good shape, but I do understand the fear. The fear is real. I understand where the teachers are coming from and the staff are coming from when they say, you know, they’re afraid,” says Cain.

If your school is closed and you still need a meal, call 706-826-1122 for meal pick-ups. The meeting is at 5 PM. It is virtual. CLICK HERE to watch it live.