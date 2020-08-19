RCBOE continues to aim for September 8th as the first day of school

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County school leaders did not vote to start the school year fully virtual Tuesday but the Board did update everyone about their plans.

Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw said he’s not willing to throw in the towel yet on face to face education.

He said, “The safety and security of all our staff and students is my number one priority. As Superintendent, this must be made the number one priority.”

Right now, 2/3 of Richmond County families have opted for online-only learning. More requests are still coming in.

“For the distance learning, you know they gave us the option for it. And when they came out and said there’s going to be like 18,000 students who signed up for it, I’m like there’s no way they’re going to able to provide devices for all of those students,” said Aimee Smith, a parent.

“We are not a one to one school system. It is our desire to become one to one meaning every student receives a device. However, I am very thankful for the thousands, thousands of computers we’ve purchased recently, the donations we have received to, the creativity we have received to provide devices for those who have requested support,” explained Dr. Bradshaw.

This is the current school schedule.

All students attending in-person classes will have a regular bell schedule set by his or her school. There is no limit on sick notes if a student doesn’t come to in-person class.

Here’s the virtual class schedule. It varies in by grade. For additional information click or tap here.









Several people in the Richmond County System have tested positive for COVID-19. Including five coaches, two trainers, and four student-athletes. Two school employees have died.

Dr. Bradshaw said he will call a board meeting on September 1 to further discuss back to school plans.