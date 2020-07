Augusta,Ga (WJBF) Big plans for the proposed Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame could costs taxpayers big money.

Organizers are looking to hold a four day Hall of Fame music weekend in Augusta next summer leading up to the induction ceremony at the James Brown Arena.

Organizers want the city to invest 150 thousand dollars to allow the public to attend the events for free.

But some commissioners still are not sold on the idea.