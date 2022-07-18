AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Ray LaMontagne and the MONOVISION Tour are making their way to Augusta.

LaMontagne and his trio will be performing at the Bell Auditorium on Wednesday, October 19.

LaMontagne will perform songs from his album MONOVISION, including hits “I Was Born to Love You” and #1 AAA single “Strong Enough.”

“The melodies themselves are steeped in traditional approaches yet never dated, and LaMontagne’s

vocal delivery serves as welcome company, as it has for the 16 years since he debuted with Trouble in

2004.” – No Depression.

“Both LaMontagne’s craftsmanship in the composition of these songs and his easygoing,

unaccompanied playing will come as comfort food to established followers who should welcome this

most organic return to his roots.” – American Songwriter.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 22nd at 10AM at AECtix.com or the SRP Box Office at James Brown Arena.