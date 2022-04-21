AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Superstars of WWE are coming back to the James Brown Arena on Sunday, April 24th, for WWE Sunday Stunner.

The event will feature hard hitting action from Superstars like The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes, Seth Freaking Rollins, Kevin Owens, Finn Balor, Bobby Lashley, The Miz, and Riddle.

Another advertised match is a triple threat match for the Raw Women’s Championship between Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, and Rhea Rhipley.

We had the chance to sit down with Raw Women’s Champion, Bianca Belair to talk to her about the event, her rise in WWE, and more.

It’s Brandon Dawson and I am here with the Raw Women’s Champion, and the baddest, the fastest, and the strongest, WWE’s Bianca Belair. WWE Sunday Stunner is coming in to town April 24th, at the James Brown Arena, what can people expect?

“Everyone can expect a show that you do not want to miss. I’ll be there, I’ll be facing Becky Lynch, and Rhea Ripley in a triple threat match, and they’ll be coming for the Raw Women’s Championship. So you’ll see me defending my title and just know that every time I step in to the ring I’m going to show that I’m the EST of WWE, that I’m the strongest, the fastest, the roughest, the toughest, the quickest, the greatest, the best,” said Belair.

Now you guys have been back on the road for a while now, we all had a break for a couple of years, but y’all are back on the road, putting on shows in front of fans. Has the vibe been different, what the energy like when people come to these events?

“The vibe has been completely different. When I first debuted it was in front of zero fans and I had to connect with fans through a camera and a tv screen and so ever since we’ve been back on the road I’ve been at almost every single live event since then and it’s been amazing. Anybody that comes to a WWE show knows that the audience, the fans are what bring the energy, and they bring this energy and this vibration, and they hear the boo’s and the cheers, it’s what it’s all about. Our whole goal is to put smiles on wrestling fans faces, so it’s a lot different having the fans back and we missed them so much and we just happy where we are now,” said Belair.

What were you like when you were younger? Did you know that you wanted to do this?

“No my journey in to WWE was very unique. I never imagined myself as a WWE Superstar, I wanted to be an Olympic track athlete or Olympic gymnast, my role models were ‘Flo-Jo’, Gail Devers, and Dominique Dawes. So now to be in WWE, I never imagined myself being a WWE Superstar, but now I can’t imagine being anything other than a WWE Superstar now. I’m just blessed and grateful, and also to see who quickly I’ve been propelled in this career, you know back to back wins at Wrestlemania. I main evented with Sasha Banks last year, made history becoming the first two black females to ever main event, and then to win the Smackdown Women’s Championship, winning an Espy off that Wrestlemania, and then this year now, defeating Becky Lynch, winning the Raw Women’s Championship, everything happened so quickly and I never imagined this would be my life but just knowing how grateful I am and how blessed I am, I want to continue this momentum and continue to build my legacy,” said Belair.



The EST, where did you come up with that nickname?

“It was when I first started in WWE, I was trying to figure out who I wanted to be and I was kind of all over the place because I knew that I needed to simplify who I was so that people would be able to understand it very easily and quickly, but I was like I’m not just one thing, you know I’m not just strong, I’m also fast, and I’m also tough, and I’m rough, and I’m quick and I’m the best at a lot of things. I can’t just narrow it down. So, I was like I’m the strongest, the fastest, the roughest, the toughest, the quickest, the greatest, the best, hold up, all of these things end in EST, and then EST at the time rhymed with NXT, so I became the EST of NXT, now I’m the EST of WWE. So, it was me kind of being all over the place and now it’s simplified all down to the EST,” said Belair.

Is it true that you actually make your own gear?

“I do. I make all of my gear, I design almost all of my gear and I sold all of it . I’ve been sewing since I was younger but I don’t know how to professionally sew. I learn everything through trial and error, and YouTube but I love to do it because when I’m in the ring I feel even more empowered by the fact that I made my own gear. When I see my action figures or watch the video game it’s me in the gear that I made. So, it’s a huge part of who I am and I love to make my own gear,” said Belair.

Now, you’re the Raw Women’s Champion, top of the business, so what does it mean for you to represent WWE’s flagship show?

“It means everything to me to represent as the Raw Women’s Champion. Just coming from a roster with so many amazing and talented women and me being at the forefront of that and representing our roster, I take that responsibility greatly and I chased after this title for 8 months, and it wasn’t so much about Becky Lynch having the title and me redeeming myself against Becky Lynch. It was redemption for me and proving something to myself and to be at the top of my game and represent what I am, the best, so I’m very proud to represent Raw and represent the roster that we have,” said Belair.

Last question what would you say to fans watching to come out to this event?

“I would say this is an event and a show that you do not want to miss. You get the best of both worlds. It’s sports entertainment, it’s like watching your favorite basketball or a football game, combined with watching your favorite soap opera or action movie it’s the best of both worlds. Come you won’t regret it. The EST of WWE will be there defending my title and you’re not going to want to miss this show and if you haven’t been to an event, come and you’re going to fall in love and you’re going to be apart of the WWE Universe and we can’t wait to have you,” said Belair.

The event starts at 5:00pm at the James Brown Arena, and tickets are available now for purchase.