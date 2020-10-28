Raiding city reserves causing Augusta budget battle

Augusta.Ga (WJBF) There’s a budget battle underway in Augusta when it comes what’s proposed for 2021.

City administrator’s latest proposal to balance next year’s spending plan would take 2 million dollars out of city reserves.

This is two million dollars less than the first proposal but some commissioners say taking any money from reserves is too much.

“We heard there’s 33 dollars in our reserve fund which only funds us for 85 days that tells me we have less than three months of funding available if something catastrophic does happen where there another big shutdown where there’s absolutely no tax revenue coming in,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

City leaders have a budget work session on Friday.