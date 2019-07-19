Ragu pasta sauce recalled

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A voluntary recall of various production codes of certain Ragu pasta sauces has been announced by Mizhan America, Inc.

According to the company, some of the sauces may contain plastic.

In its announcement, a Mizhan America, Inc spokesperson says the company is implementing the recall out of an abundance of caution.

The company stresses there have been no reports of injury or complaints.

The sauces were produced between June 4-8.

Customers should look for the Cap Code on the yellow Ragu jar cap as well as the Best use by date.

Recalled sauces:

Ragu Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion 45 oz

Flavor: RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion

Cap Code: JUN0620YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2

RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.

Flavor: RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion

Cap Code: JUN0520YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0520YU2

RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.

Flavor: RAGÚ ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion

Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion Cap Code: JUN 06 20YU2

20YU2 Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2

RAGÚ® Old World Style Traditional, 66 oz.

Flavor: RAGÚ® Old World Style Traditional

Cap Code: JUN0420YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0420YU2

RAGÚ® Old World Style Meat, 66 oz.

Flavor: RAGÚ® Old World Style Meat

Cap Code: JUN0520YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0520YU2



Consumers who have purchased the recalled RAGÚ® sauces with the outlined cap codes should call our Customer-Service Hotline to receive a replacement. Our Customer-Service Hotline can be reached at 800-328-7248. Our Customer-Service Team is available to take your call Monday – Friday from 7:30 am – 5:00 pm CST.