Ragu pasta sauce recalled

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A voluntary recall of various production codes of certain Ragu pasta sauces has been announced by Mizhan America, Inc.
According to the company, some of the sauces may contain plastic.
In its announcement, a Mizhan America, Inc spokesperson says the company is implementing the recall out of an abundance of caution.
The company stresses there have been no reports of injury or complaints.
The sauces were produced between June 4-8.
Customers should look for the Cap Code on the yellow Ragu jar cap as well as the Best use by date.
Recalled sauces:
- Ragu Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion 45 oz
- Flavor: RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion
- Cap Code: JUN0620YU2
- Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2
- RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.
- Flavor: RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion
- Cap Code: JUN0520YU2
- Best Use By Date: JUN0520YU2
- RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.
- Flavor: RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion
- Cap Code: JUN0620YU2
- Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2
- RAGÚ® Old World Style Traditional, 66 oz.
- Flavor: RAGÚ® Old World Style Traditional
- Cap Code: JUN0420YU2
- Best Use By Date: JUN0420YU2
- RAGÚ® Old World Style Meat, 66 oz.
- Flavor: RAGÚ® Old World Style Meat
- Cap Code: JUN0520YU2
- Best Use By Date: JUN0520YU2
Consumers who have purchased the recalled RAGÚ® sauces with the outlined cap codes should call our Customer-Service Hotline to receive a replacement. Our Customer-Service Hotline can be reached at 800-328-7248. Our Customer-Service Team is available to take your call Monday – Friday from 7:30 am – 5:00 pm CST.