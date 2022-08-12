GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) — Grovetown Public Works Department says a sanitary sewer overflow occurred Thursday morning at the Euchee Creek Walking Trails, when a blockage in a stretch of sewer pipe caused over 10,000 gallons of sewage to overflow, much of it going into Euchee Creek.

According to the City of Grovetown, the clog was discovered around 9:40 a.m. and was caused by hardened grease and rags inside the sewage pipe. City and county employees spent much of Thursday clearing the blockage, restoring flow to the sewage pipe, and cleaning the area.

Officials are testing the water quality at Euchee Creek following the spill. Hydrated lime was spread out over the affected area.

“We would like to take this opportunity to remind our community of the harmful effects of putting rags, shirts, towels, mop heads, tampons, and ‘flushable’ wipes down the drains,” said the city in a statement to NewsChannel 6, “These items do not break down and cause issues in our sewer lines and can clog pumps. Additionally, grease should never be dumped down a drain. The grease hardens as it cools and forms blockages throughout the system.”

If residents have any questions, they’re asked to contact the Public Works Department.