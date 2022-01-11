(AUGUSTA, Georgia – WJBF) HD 98.3 FM radio personality Chad Bennett has died.

The sad news was posted on the radio station’s website.

According to the Beasley Broadcasting website, Chad was a part of the Beasley family for almost 16 years and in radio for over 23 years. Chad worked nights from 7 P.M. to midnight on HD 98.3, and served as Production Director as well as one of the on-air personalities.

The website also says Chad began at HD 98.3 in the summer of 2006 when the station was only about 6 months old.

Co-workers add on his memorium page that Chad was a huge part of HD 98.3 and Beasley Augusta, and he will be greatly missed.

HD 98.3 is a news partner with WJBF News Channel 6.