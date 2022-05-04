AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF)- Former U-S Senator David Perdue is running to be Georgia’s next Governor. He’s hoping to knock fellow Republican Brian Kemp out of office. But he says the most important thing this Primary is that people show up and make their voices heard.

“Reminding people it’s not just a right, it’s a responsibility to vote. If everybody votes, I’ll be very happy. I trust the people of Georgia and right now I know if everybody that I’ve been talking to for the last year and a half, get out and vote we’ll be doing just fine.”

At a fly-in stop at Daniel Field Wednesday, Perdue said eliminating the state income tax would bring more opportunity for Georgians.

“I had a four-year business career creating 10s of thousands of jobs and I know what’s important to create jobs and attract jobs to Georgia. And so, we’re competing with nine states that do not have state income tax right now. Florida, Tennessee, Texas are three direct competitors we have right now. So, this is something that we need to do to become more competitive.”

He says in order to keep jobs within Georgia, it’s what you “have to do.”

Perdue agreed with that leaked Supreme Court opinion that hints the court may overturn Roe v. Wade – giving states the right to outlaw abortions.

“It’s about time that it got reviewed. Bonnie and I dearly protect life, we think that’s one of the most important responsibilities we have here. If I were Governor, I would call the general assembly back in under special session and ask them to eliminate all abortion in Georgia.”

Organizations, like Columbia County Republican Women’s group stress the importance, alongside Perdue, in making sure younger individuals know they are welcomed and heard through their vote.

“It’s important for us to mentor our young people who are going into the political arena. They need to know that there is someone who cares.