Raccoon tested positive for rabies in North Augusta; now dead

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — A raccoon in North Augusta tested positive for the rabies virus, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Environmental Affairs Aiken office.

The rabid raccoon is now deceased. We’re told the animal tested positive on Tuesday, November 26. The notice is to residents near Landon Lane and Dorr Drive.

Due to the possibility of the spread of rabies, the DHEC urges you to use caution when dealing with wild or stray animals.

If you have reason to believe that you, your family members, or your pets have come into contact with this raccoon or another animal that potentially has rabies, call DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Aiken office at (803) 642-1637 during normal business hours (M-F, 8:30-5:00).

If your pet appears to have been bitten or scratched by another animal or is found with wounds of unknown origin, please consider that your pet could have been exposed to rabies and contact the Aiken office. This is especially important as rabies has been confirmed in your area. Use caution when handling injured pets and avoid contact with wounds and saliva. Take any injured pet to a veterinarian so the wounds can be treated and rabies vaccination can be discussed.

Please remember that rabies vaccinations for pets are required by the South Carolina Rabies Control Act. If your pet does not have a current rabies vaccination, contact a veterinarian as soon as possible for an appointment. For more information on rabies in South Carolina, visit DHEC’s website: https://www.scdhec.gov/health/diseases-conditions/insect-or-animal-borne-disease/rabies