MILLEN, Ga. (WJBF) – A rabid fox has been identified in the area of Spencer Road in Millen, Ga.

The Jenkins County Health Department Environmental Section responded to the scene, collected the fox, and sent it to the Georgia Public Health Laboratory (GPHL) in Decatur, GA for rabies testing.

Test results from GPHL confirmed the fox was positive for rabies.

Additionally, the Jenkins County Health Department’s Environmental Health Section is currently notifying residents in the area to avoid contact with wild animals.

The Jenkins County Health Department Environmental Health Section recommends the following:

Make sure your dogs and cats are currently vaccinated against rabies.

Do not let your pets roam free. They are more likely to have contact with a rabid wild animal.

Avoid feeding your animals outside. This draws stray and wild animals to your doorstep.

Teach your children not to approach wild animals and animals they do not know.

The Jenkins County Health Department Environmental Health Section is asking all residents to make sure pets are vaccinated against rabies and to avoid all contact with wild animals.

In addition, report any contact of humans and domestic animals with wild animals to Jenkins County Health Department Environmental Health Section office at 478-982-2811.