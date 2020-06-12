R&B museum idea for Augusta raises questions

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A new music museum for the Garden City? That’s news to Augusta leaders.

This week a press released announced the Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame was interested in Augusta as the site for a $10-to-50 million dollar R&B museum.

Sounds cool, but Mayor Hardie Davis was also cool when asked what he knew about it.

“Where is this coming from and where is this going?”

“The same questions I’m asking, George,” said Mayor Hardie Davis.

“So you are asking the question why did Augusta, Georgia just surface as a potential home?’

“That is an outstanding question. One that I’ve asked as well,” said Mayor Davis.

Commissioner Brandon Garrett said he likes that the press release said the group wasn’t looking for any public money for the museum.

