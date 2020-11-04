Quick, efficient lines for voters in Columbia County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Voting was pretty smooth in Columbia County. They saw a rush of people this morning… And things stayed quiet throughout the day.

People were anticipating long lines and were surprised when they arrived at their polling sites. News Channel6’s Chloe Salsameda went to five polling sites today and was shocked not to see long lines.

Just like in Richmond County, it’s because so many people voted early. More than half of the registered voters voted early. So people were able to avoid crowds… And were in an out in just a few minutes.

Beverly Scarborough says, “I was anticipating very long lines…It was quick and easy.

Columbia county voters met with ease as they cast their ballots.

“It took us 8 minutes from the time we walked in to when we walked out. Very smooth,” said Greg.

Unlike the first day of early voting when people wrapped around the block, polling stations remained relatively quiet.

A whopping 45-thousand people here either cast their vote early or mailed in their ballot.

But many voters — like Beverly Scarborough and Gary opted to vote today and in person.

Greg said, “It just has more meaning. It just has more meaning to me.”

“I just wanted to make sure my vote went in. I felt better doing it in person,” said Scarborough.

Voting methods may differ from person to person. But many seem to agree… This election is different.

Kimberly Handberry said, “There’s just been so much going on in this country. This one hits home a little differently”.

“I was very reflective when I was thinking before I cast the vote,” said Greg.

Voters are seeing this as an opportunity to teach their children about making their voices heard.

How did it feel when you cast that ballot and walked out those doors?

“Amazing. One for my son Isaiha. I’m always trying to set an example for him and show him the right things to do,” said Handberry.

Scarborough said, “It was her first time voting. She’ll be back in 16 years.”

And showing them how it feels to cast that ballot and walk out the door.

Greg & holly say “It feels pretty good” and fist bump.

Polls close in less than an hour. Once they close, election officials will begin counting the votes from today, and the thousands of absentee ballots that were cast.

Columbia county expects to have it all finished by the end of tonight.