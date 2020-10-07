Questions still unanswered after fatal crash in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — Traffic was diverted to one lane Wednesday as the Georgia State Patrol investigated a crash that left one Grovetown woman dead and several others injured.

Investigators walked a stretch of the eastbound lanes of I-20, marking up the road and inspecting tire marks and debris, all in an effort to recreate the scene of the deadly incident.

“It kind of paints an overall picture of what happened in the crash,” Cpl. Matthew MacDonald of the Georgia State Patrol said. “We’ll look at potential mechanical failures on vehicles if that was an issue. We’ll look at driver issues and distractions. We may get search warrants on cell phones.”

According to a crash report, tractor trailer driver Royce Kaleb Smith approached slowing traffic near mile marker 181. It says he “struck the rear of a Toyota Rav4” and “continued down the right shoulder striking seven more vehicles.”

Smith was arrested at the scene and charged with following too closely, driving too fast for conditions and second-degree homicide by vehicle.

Brenda Anderson and her husband, Carl.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Toyota Rav4, Brenda Anderson, was pronounced dead on scene.

“She touched so many people’s lives,” Brandy Litwinski, Anderson’s daughter, says. “She was an outstanding woman. There’s nothing she wouldn’t do to help somebody.”

Anderson was an active member of her church, as well as a mother and grandmother. She was looking forward to meeting her first granddaughter soon.

Her husband tells NewsChannel 6 more needs to be done to keep drivers safe so another family doesn’t have to go through a tragedy like the one he experienced.

“Something needs to be done,” Carl Anderson says. “People are flying around. You get on the interstate in the mornings, and people are doing 85 or 90 miles per hour.”