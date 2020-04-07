Quarantine can trigger mental health issues

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- Quarantine can be a trigger for people who suffer from anxiety or mental health issues.

For many people, this can be a dangerous environment, but there are things we can do to avoid going down a dark path.

NewsChannel 6 spoke to Licensed Counselor, Cheryl Carswell’s office where she hasn’t seen a shortage of these cases.

In fact, during this time, she says many people turn to the bottle, or binge eat, but Carswell gave NewsChannel 6 some solutions you can take without going the alternative route.

Many people have been taking this time to turn to technology and do things like virtual happy hours, or drink with others, as though they aren’t drinking alone.

But this still can take a toll on the progress of someone who suffers from alcoholism.

“The environment is conducive to triggers. And, we’re all friends and we’re having a good time so, I can’t support that. I would definitely call my sponsor instead, or a hotline,” says Carswell.

For those who might turn to food, Carswell says it’s important to stick to routine. She recommends exercising, however, just like eating, it’s important to not overdo it or not do it at all.

“No matter what you do, you have to do it in moderation for it to be effective. Whether it’s eating, or exercising, or watching TV. Whatever you have to do,” she says, “keeping everything in moderation to keep a balance going. And that is your obligation to yourself during this time.”

It can be as simple as changing your perspective.

“We have this mindset that says, ‘I’m not free. I can’t go. I can’t. I can’t.’ Rather than thinking about what we can’t do,” says Carswell, “let’s switch that to having gratitude that we do have a home to be in, that we do have a necessary car if we need to go to the hospital.”

Carswell says she’s conducted a lot of tele-mental health calls. She also encourages people to look at this time as a period to be productive and use this time wisely.